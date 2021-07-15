Malawi: Nkhamanga Chiefs Plead With Chakwera to Install Joseph Gondwe As New Paramount Chikulamayembe

A group of traditional leaders under Themba la Mathemba Chikulamayembe of Rumphi on Friday made an impassioned appeal to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to urgently endorse and install Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as the new paramount chief.

The chiefs made the appeal during a press briefing they held in Mzuzu.

They said the royal family already elected Joseph as their next Paramount Chief at family meeting that took place on June 9, 2021, and that they are only for Chakwera to confirm him.

According to the chiefs, further delays would pose a threat to more divisions in the the royal family.

The chiefs further accused politicians for bringing confusion amongst the royal family.

"We are asking president Chakwera to confirm the name of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as the new paramount chief. We don't want politicians to keep on dividing us," said Group Village Headman Chikalamba.

The election of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as an heir to the throne of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe follows a High Court ruling in which Mtima Gondwe was dethroned having been installed by the former ruling, Democratic Progressive Party.

However, some members of the royal family who are behind Mtima Gondwe are refusing to recognize Bongololo Gondwe as the rightful heir to the throne, saying those appointed him were not from royal family.