Algeria: President Tebboune Decrees Pardon, Clemency Measures

14 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday has decreed pardon measures in favor of thirty (30) detainees definitively sentenced in cases of assembly and disturbance of public order, as well as additional clemency measures in favor of seventy-one (71) young detainees sentenced for the same acts, the Presidency of the Republic announced in a communiqué.

"The President of the Republic has also decreed additional measures of clemency for seventy-one (71) young prisoners convicted of the same acts who will be released on Wednesday evening," said the source.

"These measures follow similar ones decreed on the occasion of the celebration of the 59th anniversary of the Independence and Youth Day on July 05, 2021," concluded the Presidency's communiqué.

