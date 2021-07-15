Cameroon: IRIC - Thirty-Four Diplomatic Trainees Graduate

The Acting Secretary General at the Ministry of External Relations presided at the ceremony on behalf of the Minister on July 13, 2021.

Some thirty-four diplomatic and protocol trainees have graduated from the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC) after a ten-month training programme. The graduation ceremony of the 49th batch of the trainees was presided at by the Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of External Relations, Chinmoun Oumarou, on behalf of Minister Mbella Mbella on July 13, 2021. The trainees are from five countries consisting Cameroon, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Central Africa Republic. Six modules and a research topic divided into practical and theoretical phases comprised the pedagogy of the trainees.

In his statement, Chinmoun Oumarou called on the graduates to be pacesetters and ambassadors of peace, promoting patriotic values in their respective work places. IRIC, he noted, is an institution reputed for taking part in the global affairs within the framework of the consolidation of its diplomacy at the international scene. The training of the students who are workers from State and private corporations is intended for the intensification of public administration for the development of the continent. Chinmoun Oumarou further stated that the training enforces the capacities of personnel, enables the State to put in place adequate human resources at the service of the public and strengthens bilateral cooperation with other countries within the sub region and beyond. IRIC, he added, is a laboratory for regional integration and the training programme prepares persons to work at the national and international levels.

The Director of IRIC, Daniel Urbain Ndongo, said the graduation ceremony serves as a passage from knowledge acquisition to implementation within the public service. To the graduates, he urged them to keep a good reputation and be ambassadors of the institution which briefly empowered them on diplomacy, administration and pan-African values. The Director expressed gratitude to countries who send their nationals for training, noting that IRIC will continue to play the role of training persons to serve for the growth of the continent.

For the best graduating student, Abondo Moise Adonis, a staff at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development told CT, the training has improved his knowledge on a wide range of administrative and diplomatic issues, which he intends to use for the good of the country. The graduating batch was christened "50th Anniversary Batch" given that IRIC will be celebrating its golden jubilee following its creation in 1971.