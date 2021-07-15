Zimbabwe: Muripo Excited By Docuseries

Senior Sports Reporter

RENOWNED karateka Samson Muripo says he hopes his four-part mini-docuseries by Yakontent, sharing his journey to become a two-time world champion, will inspire the youth to pursue their dreams.

The docuseries was produced by Yakontent, through their Yako Story Initiative, a vehicle for identifying, nurturing, promoting, showcasing and advancing African talent.

It focuses on Muripo's life experience and his journey to win two world titles.

His first world title was in 2009, when he won the middleweight category at the Kyokushin World Cup in Japan, to become the first African to win a world title.

The second title was in 2019 when he was crowned champion, at the sixth Kyokushin Karate World Cup in Moscow, Russia.

"The four-part mini-docuseries is about my life, and my journey, to being a two-time World Kyokushin Karate champion.

"This means I get to share my vast experience and, hopefully, encourage and inspire the youth to persevere, as they pursue their dreams.

"One can achieve anything they set their heart and mind on, by being diligent, persistent, disciplined.

"Yes, the docuseries is the first of its kind, and many thanks to the Yakontent for helping me tell my story, via their platform. "It was also exciting, as this was the first time anyone decided to help me tell my story, in order to impact generations," said Muripo.

The docuseries will be on Yakontent platforms starting this Friday.

The Yako Story Initiative covers education, music, sports, business, climate change, STEM, health, arts and culture among others.

It is also a platform to market and provide exposure to the chosen participants locally and internationally.

Yakontent chief executive, Tafadzwa Antony Munyaradzi, said they have other stories, they have already done.

"So shihan Samson Muripo's story, it's the first of its kind, officially launching the way we are packaging the stories, in a very international manner," said Munyaradzi.

"It's the first one, out of all the categories, we actually have some other stories that we are going to release afterwards.

"The reason why we are doing this is because you find that there are so many talented young Africans, and yet their stories, are not being told.

"For shihan's story, we then did a partnership, so it's actually brought to you by First Mutual Holdings Limited.

"The first part generally introduces who shihan is, it just introduces a story at a glance.

"The second part focuses on his journey to winning the first title, the third one focuses on his journey to winning the second title, and then the fourth and final one essentially focuses on junior development."

They hope the docuseries will help promote and attract sponsors for Muripo.

"We want, not only Zimbabwe, but we want everyone, everywhere to know about shihan.

"And, also to ensure that, by the publicity that we are giving him, and how we are promoting the story going forward, he should not struggle for things like sponsorship," said Munyaradzi.