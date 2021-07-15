Zimbabwe: High Covid-19 Cases - How to Stay Safe

Features Writer

Within a space of seven days, Covid -19 cases and deaths have risen at an alarming rate in Zimbabwe.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the country has recorded a total of 15 308 new local Covid -19 cases and 335 deaths between July 7 and 13 2021.

The data is there for all to see, complacency has greatly contributed to the increased cases and deaths.

In his address to the nation on COVID 19 lockdown measures on July 12, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said complacency is the one of the contributing factors in the spike of the Covid-19 cases.

"Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at an alarming rate. A quick assessment on the ground points to the number of factors contributing to this surge:

"First, complacency by communities in adhering to prevention measures, including the lockdown and basic World Health Organisation protocols such as proper wearing of masks, washing of hands and social distancing," he said.

A survey around Harare, Chitungwiza, Norton and Ruwa among others revealed that some people are no longer observing the Covid -19 health protocols and measures.

People are roaming around the streets without properly wearing masks and sometimes not even wearing them at all.

The practice of social distancing is now a thing of the past as people are seen in hordes in crowded spaces.

With the infection rates increasing every day and Delta variant circulating in the country, it is high time that we continue observing the Covid -19 measures and national guidelines.

We cannot let the guard down.

How to protect yourself

There are several non-pharmaceutical ways to reduce transmission of Covid-19 from one person to the other.

It is important to wear a clean mask properly. Wash and iron your reusable cloth mask and properly dispose of the one use mask

Practise social distancing

Washing of hands with soap and clean running water regularly and sanitising

Staying at home where necessary

Avoiding large gatherings like funerals, weddings, parties among others