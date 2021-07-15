Zimbabwe: Zim Covid-19 Deaths Risk

Features Writer

Over 2000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe at a time the country is battling the third wave.

The Covid -19 deaths now stand at 2 274.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), as at July 13, the country recorded 73 271 cumulative cases and 48 102 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-eight (38) people died on July 13. Casualties were from the country's eight provinces except Matabeleland North and Masvingo.

According to the ministry, the country recorded 2 845 new local Covid -19 cases as the infection rates continue to increase.

A total of 13 811 Covid -19 tests were conducted as at July 13.

On the same date, a total of 29 344 people received their first vaccine doses bringing a total of 955 656 people being vaccinated with the first dose vaccine.

A total of 14 327 people received their second dose as at July 13 bringing the total to 619 883 people vaccinated.

Some of the hotspots include Kwekwe, Makonde, Seke, Hurungwe, Kariba, Mazoe, Guruve, Murehwa, Chiredzi, Northern suburbs in Bulawayo and Masvingo.

The national recovery rate now stands at 66 percent

The country is currently on national lockdown level 4.