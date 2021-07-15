Zimbabwe: Treasury Bills Oversubscribed

15 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tawanda Musarurwa-

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) raised $1,1 billion in the latest Treasury Bills (TBs) issuance, which was held last Friday.

The monetary authorities were seeking $870 million, but bids totalled $1,15 billion. This oversubscription shows the market's growing confidence in the Government paper, as declining inflation has worked to improve yields.

Funds being raised through the TB issuances are aimed at financing Government projects in line with the 2021 National Budget that 3 percent of the money will be sourced from the market.

TBs are short-term financial instruments issued by the Government Treasury to be paid at par-value after a particular maturity period, often a maximum of a year.

A stable macro-economic environment has seen market appetite for Government paper improving in recent months. And the authorities' leaning towards TB issuances can also be attributed to present budgetary constraints on the back of limited external credit support.

The TBs, which were allotted on July 9, raised $1,1 billion -- one of the biggest raises so far this year -- at an average coupon rate of 19,2045 percent.

Unlike in previous years, where TB issuances were almost excessive, the current ones have been planned for. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has announced an issue calendar for the period July 2021 to September 2021 as it seeks to "improve market transparency in the issuance of Government securities."

Over the indicated three-month period, Treasury is looking to raise $15 billion through 270-days, 365-days and 730-days Treasury Bills (TBs).

The 270-days paper will account for $5,1 billion, while 365-days and 730-days paper will account for $4,63 billion and $4,65 billion, respectively.

"The calendar takes into consideration of market developments and debt management objective of lengthening the maturity profile of domestic public debt instruments," said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in a statement.

Earlier this year, the authorities indicated plans to raise $30 billion through the issuance of Treasury Bills and bonds to finance its 2021 budget deficit.

Treasury bonds and Treasury Bills are all Government-issued fixed income securities that are deemed safe and secure.

According to the Government debt plan for 2021, the auctions will now be held every Thursday with 80 percent of the money expected to be raised from the Treasury bills while the remainder from Treasury Bonds.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X