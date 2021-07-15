Zimbabwe: Haritatos Burial Set for Saturday

Senior Reporter

ZANU PF Central Committee member and former Muzvezve legislator, Cde Peter Haritatos who succumbed to Covid-19 complications last week, will be buried this Saturday at Warren Hills.

He was 77.

Cde Haritatos, affectionately known by many as "Baba George", was father to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos.

Deputy Minister Haritatos yesterday said his father died on day 16 after suffering from Covid-19 and the family was waiting for directive from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on how he could be buried.

"The provisional arrangements are that on Thursday, mourners will be at number 4 Smith Street, Kadoma to pay their last respects to Baba George. The family will be in Kadoma from 11am," he said.

"On Friday, the body of the late Baba George will leave Doves for Chakari and will stop for one hour at Rufaro Supermarket from 9am to 10am. The body will then proceed to Brompton Ranch in Muzvezve from 11am to 1.30pm. The body will then proceed to 4 Smith Street, Kadoma where it will be in state until 5pm.

"The family would be honoured to hear a few speeches from those who were close to our hero. After this, the body will go back to Harare. We ask that everyone follows Covid-19 protocols with social distancing, washing of hands, masks, and hand sanitisers."

Deputy Minister Haritatos said on Saturday, the funeral service will take place at the Christian Orthodox Church in Harare starting at 10am.

"We have been advised that only 30 people will be allowed into the church and we ask that this is respected," he said.

Meanwhile, the Muzvezve community has continued to send messages of condolences to Cde Haritatos whom they described as a father, friend, philanthropist and down-to-earth man who helped people in need.

Muzvezve resident Mrs Gladys Mulambilila said Baba George came to Muzvezve when he was still a youth, and grew up there helping many people in the area.

"When he got married, we welcomed his wife according to our tradition. She became our daughter in law. Cde Haritatos was invested in economically empowering the community. For instance, he would hold competitions where people would win household property.

"To us, he was a father whom we could approach whenever we had challenges and he would solve," she said.

Mrs Letwin Chawira Maphosa said Cde Haritatos constructed schools in the area and transported inputs for farmers for free from collection points to their farms.

"Cde Haritatos helped bereaved families with necessities including coffin, food and transport. Those who could not pay medical bills would approach him and get assisted.

"We have lost a father. Our children no longer walk long distances to school because of him. We now have access to clean safe water as he sunk boreholes in most villages," she said.

Deputy Minister Haritatos said his father was loving, kind and hard-working.

Cde Haritatos' daughter Sophia said she had lost a hero.

"He was a father figure to so many around him. He was a loved by everyone who knew him but most of all his family," she said.

Cde Haritatos is survived by wife Angela, three children and nine grandchildren.