Zimbabwe: Chipanga Bounces Back

15 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zanu PF has readmitted some former members who had been expelled and suspended for deviating from the ethos of the revolutionary party.

Notable figures who have bounced back are former Zanu PF deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cdes Kudzanai Chipanga, Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane, Tapiwa Matangaidze, Malinga Mpehlabayo, Taura Chiripamberi, Shepherd Makaha and Dorothy Mhangami.

Briefing the media at the post-Politburo meeting, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the members had applied to rejoin the party through their provinces.

Cde Khaya Moyo was flanked by Zanu PF Politburo members Cdes Sydney Sekeramayi who is in charge of research and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who is the Secretary for External Affairs.

He said that Manicaland province recommended Cde Chipanga's readmission and the Politburo after deliberations, readmitted him into the party on condition that he does not contest elections for three years.

He is readmitted as an ordinary card-carrying member. Cde Chipanga, was expelled with several other members aligned to the G40 cabal in 2017.

On Cde Mhangami, the Politburo re-admitted her as a card carrying and will only be eligible to contest an elected position after two years.

Cde Khaya Moyo said Cde Mhangami expelled herself automatically in 2018 after contesting elections as an independent having lost primary elections.

Turning to Cde Hlongwane, the Midlands province recommended that he be readmitted into the party because since his dismissal in 2017 over G40 cabal issues, he has shown remorse.

