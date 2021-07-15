Gambia: Modou Barrow Scores in Joenbuk Win Over Osaka

14 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Scorpions attacker, Modou Barrow continues his goal scoring form after scoring a fine goal during Jeonbuk Hyuundai Motors 2-1 win over Gamba Osaka in their week-six fixtures of the AFC Champions League played at the Bunyodkor Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored his side's second and winning goal in the 88th minute, after Gustavo Henrique de Silva Sousa opener in the 6th minute. Patrice scored the only goal for Gamba Osaka in the 53rd minute.

The goal was the sixth by Modou Barrow in 6 appearances for Jeonbuk in the AFC Champions League.

The victory helped Jeonbuk top their group H of the AFC Champions league with 16 points, while Gamba Osaka occupies second position with 9 points after 6 matches.

