Rwanda: Baho International Hospital Apologises to Patients

14 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The management of Baho International Hospital (BIH) has come out and apologised to patients who have received poor services when they checked-in at the Nyarutarama-based private hospital.

A few days ago, BIH came under serious public criticism on Twitter, as a number of people shared posts complaining about the quality of service that the hospital is providing.

The issues raised by the public included those related to poor hygiene at the hospital's premises, cases of misdiagnosis to some patients, and poor customer care.

This prompted the Ministry of Health to launch a hasty investigation into the operations of the hospital, after the conclusion of which, it has come out to admit its faults, and asked for forgiveness from the affected patients.

"We would like to express our sincere apology to the public and especially our patients whom we have let down recently in customer care," read a letter from the hospital, signed by Joseph Kayibanda, its Chairperson.

"Following the outpouring feedback from our patients, and recommendations from the inspection conducted by the Ministry of Health, BIH remains committed to implementing the necessary steps to ensure that all patients and customers are taken care of to the highest degree of excellence and in line with the development of Rwanda's the health sector," it added.

"We would also like to thank you all for bringing these issues to our attention. We are following up on each of them. This will greatly help us in improving our services and operations in the future."

BIH started its operations in Rwanda in 2015.

Read the original article on New Times.

