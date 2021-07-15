Rwanda: We Need to Be Physically and Mentally Ready - Captain Tierra Henderson

14 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Tierra Monay Henderson, the national women basketball team captain, has called on her teammates to be mentally and physically ready as they go into their game with South Sudan today, an encounter that they need to win so badly, in order to maintain hope for qualifying for the finals of the Afrobasket tournament.

This is Rwanda's third game in the Afrobasket Zone V qualifiers that tipped-off on Sunday, July 12.

The team won its opening game against Kenya, but faltered in the second one against Egypt, losing 59-71 to the North African giants.

A win in today's game against the South Sudanese is a much needed one for the team to at least finish in second place of its group, so as to stand a chance of proceeding.

"We just need to be focused during the whole game because if we win it, we will finish in second place," Henderson said in an exclusive interview with Times Sport.

"It (South Sudan) is a good side, so we need to be ready mentally and physically. We have seen a video of their game when playing in this tournament. It is a good team with experienced players but we shall need to fight until the last minute," she added.

After today's games, the team that finishes on the top of the group will play against the one that finishes at the bottom, while the second-best team will rub shoulders with the third.

The two teams that advance from here will play a final match, and the winner will qualify for the Afrobasket tournament that will take place in Cameroon in September this year.

Today

Egypt Vs Kenya- 3pm

Rwanda Vs South Sudan- 6pm

