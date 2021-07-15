Gambia: GYCC, GWCC Launch 3rd Edition Made in Gambia Trade Fair

The Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) in partnership with The Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) recently launched the 3rd edition Made in The Gambia Trade Fair, which is scheduled from October 28 -14 November 2021.

The launch was held on the theme 'mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on women youth and MSMEs through market linkages and networking to support sustainability.'

At the launch, Naffie Barry, president of The Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce (GWCC), said trade fairs are important instrument that bring people together with skills for networking as well as provide visibility and to be recognised.

"Women and youth are very important because they constitute 51 % of the population and the country cannot achieve economic growth without women." She added.

She revealed that the labour force survey revealed that 67% of Gambians are youth. This occasion joining youth and women together is important and timely as their aim as a chamber is to help the women." she explained.

Fatoumata Jammeh, co-founder of the Female Automotive Service Provider, said their vision as female automotive service providers is to become professionals and to have a standard automotive service.

"Our motive is to advocate for gender and provide professionals to qualify to participate in the national development. We also do outreach to engage Senior Secondary School students and online information so as to share issues regarding automotive services."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Trade Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ismaila Sambou, president of The Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC), explained that The GYCC and GWCC shared commitment to provide market space and promote and give support to youth and women in agribusiness and tourism sector in The Gambia.

"This has enabled us to bring together 300 businesses from all over The Gambia in the 3rd edition of the National Youth and Women in Agribusiness and Tourism Export / Trade Fair 2021. We want to call on all development sectors within the ecosystem to come on board towards the realisation of this third edition trade fair."

Abdoulie Badjie, a representative of the International Trade Centre (ICT), noted it is very good to see women doing great among men, saying ICT is here to support them and to showcase their services or products.

Ebrima C. Saho, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, thanked GYCC and GWCC for the collaboration, saying women and youth are the key players of any thriving economy.