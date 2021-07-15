Malawi: UK-Based Nurses and Midwives Launch Non-Profit Charitable Association

Malawian nurses and midwives based in the United Kingdom (UK) have launched a non-profit making charitable association to improve access to essential healthcare services for all.

Christened Malawian-UK Nurses Association ( MUNA), the association also aims at contributing towards the health of communities in the UK and Malawi in accordance with the global commitment of attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

MUNA president Charity Gladstone disclosed that the association was formed in August 2020 and registered in September 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic as a response of the experiences being faced by nurse's and other healthcare professionals.

"We share a passion for health and for empowering our membership. We strive to achieve excellence in our daily lives and the community we serve. We are formally launching our association online on Saturday the 17th July 2021 from 1300-1700 GMT. The launch is open to everyone as we intend to share our vision and highlight who we are as an association, what we have managed to achieve since inception and our plans for the future," said Gladstone, adding that the association's management structure includes a Board of Trustees and Executive team.

State Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima is scheduled to virtually launch the association.

Among invited guests are James Duddridge - Minister of Africa (UK); Ruth May - Chief Nursing Officer of England (UK); Yvonne Coghill - Director of Excellence in Action, Ethnic Minority Leadership (UK); Dr Mas Chaponda - Consultant Physician in HIV medicine (UK); Dr Kondwani Jambo - Senior Lecturer in Immunology and Tropical medicine (Malawi); Reverend Perrin- Director, Totally Care; Dr Emmie Malewezi - Lecturer and Stroke Nurse (UK) a representative from the Malawi High Commissioner to the UK; a representative from the Nurse's Midwifery Council of Malawi and other key figures in Nursing in UK.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Health NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gladstone said their theme for the day is 'Nurses a voice to Lead' and, among the topics to be covered on the day, are suicide prevention, covid-19 vaccinations, inclusive leadership; stroke and cancer services in Malawi.

She said the launch will host Malawian UK based entertainers such as comedian Daliso Chaponda, writer and Britain's Got Talent finalist and renowned UK-based Malawian singer Asante Mkukupa.

"Central to MUNA's ethos is working in collaboration with key UK and Malawian stakeholders within the health sector, Health Promotion and Education whilst supporting and empowering nurses. MUNA has undertaken a momentous task of hosting webinars in the last year that have covered key topics in the management of COVID-19, vaccine hesitancy and tackled key issues around mental health and wellbeing and diabetes," explained Gladstone.

MUNA aims to continue in hosting webinars that teach, inform and empower not just nurses, but all Malawians to achieve better health outcomes whilst undertaking projects that will benefit Malawi as a whole.

So far, MUNA has managed to raise funds to secure equipment to assist with COVID 19 relieving efforts in Malawi and will continue to work collaboratively with our partners both in the UK and Malawi to enhance equitable and accessible healthcare for all.

Joining link: