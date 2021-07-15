Zimbabwe: Jailed MDC Alliance Activist Haruzivishe Granted $10 000 Bail

High Court judge, Justice Webster Chinamora Wednesday, has granted MDC Alliance activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe $10 000 bail.

This follows a successful application for bail pending appeal by the activist through his lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

He intends to appeal against both conviction and sentence.

Haruzivishe was in April imprisoned for 20 months by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga after staging a demonstration in central Harare last year.

He faced another separate count of resisting arrest and was sentenced to 12 months, which ran concurrently with the first charge.

Haruzivishe is, however, facing several other criminal charges before the courts which are yet to be finalised.

Commenting on Haruzivishe's release, MDC Alliance said: "Best news I've heard today. I'm so happy @MakomboreroH is free but I'm also disappointed that his liberty was unduly curtailed. Mako is innocent. It is not a crime to demand a better society.