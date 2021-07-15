Namibia: 'Pageants Have a Special Spot in My Heart'

HAVING joined the pageant world last year, Erika Kazombaruru (23) says pageants have a special spot in her heart, and she wants to make a career out of modelling.

This came after she recently won the Miss Beauty of Africa International 2021 and the Best National Costume International 2021 categories during the virtual Beauty of Africa International 2021 competition in Nigeria last month.

Kazombaruru says she is proud to be the first Namibian to put her country on the map as the model with the best national costume.

"The pageant was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I competed against other African countries in May, and I have to fly to Nigeria for the official crowning night on 11 June," she says.

She says she struggled to get sponsors as many businesses are struggling or have closed down.

"... we are being limited to market ourselves, " she says.

The Swakopmund-born model, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing, says coming from a mixed cultural background has taught her to value people of different tribes.

"I was lucky enough to experience two cultures at the same time from a young age. I am a social media lover, who loves engaging with my followers and educating them where I can."

So far, Kazombaruru has taken part in Miss Face of Namibia 2020, Miss Namibia 2021, and the recent international pageant.

"I entered my first pageant knowing nothing about pageants. I felt small among the other girls, but that did not get me down. I had no confidence, and my public speaking was bad, but every day I would train myself to get closer to finding myself in pageants," she says.

She was crowned as fourth runner-up in the Miss Face of Namibia 2020 competition, where her life in pageants changed, she says.

"I grew through these pageants, and I always remind myself that rejection does not mean the end," Kazombaruru says.

She says being part of Miss Namibia 2021 taught her not to give up.

"My heart belongs to people, and this is why I find the pageant platform a better opportunity to reach out to people. I am part of a charity organisation named #Keepagirlinschool. We distribute sanitary pads to young girls, and educate them on health and hygiene.

"Being part of a sanitary pad project that caters for young girls who often miss school because there are no pads at home has left me heartbroken. I will continue to be a member of this organisation even after my pageant life," she says.