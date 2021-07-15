Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza Back After Four Months

14 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

All rounder Sikandar Raza is back on the cricket field for the first time in four months after he was drafted into the Zimbabwe XI Select team for the practice match against touring Bangladesh.

The 34-year-old's inclusion is good news for the Zimbabwe national team who are preparing to face the Tigers in a three-match One Day International series that gets underway in Harare on Friday.

Bangladesh are currently on tour of Zimbabwe, which also included a lone Test and a three-match T20I series, that is set to take place after the ODI clashes.

Also included in the Zimbabwe XI Select is Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Tendai Chisoro and Chamu Chibhabha. Youngsters Dion Myers, Tadiwanshe Marumani and Wesley Madhevere are also part of the warm-up side.

Raza last featured for Zimbabwe in March this year when the Chevrons played two Tests and three T20Is against Afghanistan in United Arab Emirates.

He got ill soon after the tour and went under the surgeon's knife early May after a suspected tumor was discovered in his right arm.

It turned out he had suffered a bone marrow infection. Raza has been on rehabilitation since then. He missed Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe and was unavailable for selection for the recent lone Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe lost the Test match by 220 runs. They are now looking to bounce back in the limited overs competitions.

Zim Select XI Team: A. Akram, R. Burl, S. Raza, C. Chibhabha, T. Chisoro, T. Chivanga, T. Kamunhukamwe, W. Madhevere, T. Maruma, T. Marumani, W. Masakadza, R. Mutumbami, V. Nyauchi, D. Myers

