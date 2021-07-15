Namibia: Dundee Precious Metals Signs 3 Percent Salary Increase for Workers

14 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Employees of Tsumeb-based, Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) will receive a salary increase of 3% for 2021, effective 01 July following the conclusion of the substantive negotiations with the Mineworkers' Union, which had been ongoing for 6 months.

Additionally, the parties agreed on a salary increase of 4% for 2022 taking effect from 01 March 2022.

According to Vice President and Managing Director, Zebra Kasete, this agreement covers the period 01 July 2021 to 28 February 2023. Kasete said the current situation in the world and in the country was taken into consideration during the process.

"The agreement comes at a time when the economy is under siege from Covid-19 and with the uncertainty which organizations across industries face, we are mindful of our own challenges. This agreement provides clarity for our employees and allows employees to remain focused on safety and productivity," he added.

The DPM Tsumeb Mine Workers Union Branch Executive Chairman, Christian Ntjamba said even though some members were not content, the agreement is mutually beneficial to all stakeholders, under the current circumstances.

The smelter produces 98.5% pure copper blisters and with its ability to treat complex copper concentrates is transitioning from a captive smelter, receiving mainly DPM concentrates into a toll treatment facility with brown-fields expansion potential.

DPM Tsumeb is one of the largest employers in the Oshikoto region with a workforce of approximately 800 employees.

Back row from the left; DPM Director Technical Services-Herman Fuls, MUN Branch Occupational Health and Safety Co-ordinator-Martin Shokonale, DPM Director Human Resources-Linus Gwala, Full-time Workplace Union Representative Teofilus Kathindi. Front row from the left: Branch Secretary-Usiel Amukwaya, DPM Vice President and Managing Director-Zebra Kasete, MUN Branch Chairman-Christian Ntjamba and DPM Director Business Transformation-Barcelona Tsasues.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X