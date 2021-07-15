Zimbabwe: Govt Reduces Zupco Fares

14 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Government has reduced the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) fares, which were hiked a fortnight ago while a raft of mechanisms where put in place to make sure the mass public transport system is Covid-19 sensitive.

The Local Government and Public Works Ministry announced the decision last night on its social media platform.

"Government has today reduced the fares of Zupco buses to guarantee affordability for commuters.

"Also a raft of measures has been put in place to make sure that the mass transit system under the Zupco franchise is Covid-19 sensitive," he said.

For bus fares, a distance between 0 to 20 kilometres which was $60 has been reduced to $40, while 21 to 30km is now $60 down from $90 and 31 to 40km is now $80 from $110.

Commuter omnibuses will now charge $60, down from $80 for a distance of 0 to 20km and $80, for a distance of 21 to 30km, it will now charge $80 from $120.

