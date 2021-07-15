Kenya: FIDA Condemns Harassment and Assault of LSK CEO Mercy Wambua By Havi

Nairobi — FIDA-Kenya has condemned the continued harassment and recent assault on Law Society of Kenya CEO Mercy Wambua, allegedly by the society's President Nelson Havi.

In a statement, FIDA Chairperson Nancy Ikinu said the harrassment and assault amount to violence against women which is retrogressive on gender equality.

"We call upon the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to ensure a just and speedy determination of this assault case to safeguard the safety of women in Kenya," she said.

Havi is accused of assaulting Wambua on Monday when he allegedly stormed a meeting at the society's offices.

Havi was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the DCI headquarters where he recorded a statement before he was processed ahead of Wednesday court charges. He was freed on a Sh10,000 police bond.

Havi and Wambua have had a long-running tussle with the former declaring the latter sacked in October 2020 over claims she was part of a cartel that had embezzled the society's money.

A divided council later voted to reinstate her in office.

Havi was set to face charges for allegedly assaulting the society's CEO Mercy Wambua on Wednesday but Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has barred from preferring criminal charges against him.

Justice Julius Ngaah said pending hearing and determination of the application no criminal proceedings should be brought against Havi.

The judge directed that the application be served to the DPP, Director of Criminal Investigations, Inspector General of police and the matter be mentioned on July 21 for directions.