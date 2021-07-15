Kenya: Suspect Who Confessed to Killing 12 Children Arrested in Nairobi

14 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi have arrested a man who has allegedly confessed to having killed 12 children.

According to Nairobi Police boss Augustine Nthumbi, the suspect led the detectives to a thicket in Westlands where bodies of two children were recovered.

Nthumbi told Capital FM News that the suspect was being interrogated for more information on the other bodies. "The exercise has not ended. Let us wait a bit because he is confessing to having killed 12 children."

The suspect was arrested following investigations on the disappearance of some of the children from an approved school in Kabete.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X