Nigerian Army Launches Manhunt for Soldier Accused of Killing Lover

15 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian army says the student was reportedly shot in her apartment by the suspect now at large.

The Nigerian Army says it has launched a manhunt for the soldier who allegedly killed his lover, Jennifer Ugadu, an undergraduate of Niger Delta University, Ammasoma, Bayelsa.

The Director, Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement, on Thursday, it was alleged that the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect now at large.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general said there was no place for such barbaric act in the army, adding that the Nigerian army had commiserated with the family of the deceased.

According to him, "Nigeria army is an institution that is accountable to the people and would ensure the justice is served".

"The NA has taken the allegation seriously and joint investigation has commenced, while effort to profile and ascertain the true identity of the suspect is ongoing.

"The NA being a professional and disciplined organisation will continue to uphold and respect the fundamental human rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," said the statement.

Mr Nwachukwu said details of the investigation would be made public.

"The NA also wishes to reaffirm that as a force with zero tolerance for any form of criminality, such allegations will not only be investigated, but the culprit will be made to face the full wrath of the law," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X