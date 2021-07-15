Zimbabwe: No Record-Breaking Temps Expected - Met Department

No record-breaking cold temperatures are expected in Zimbabwe this week, the Meteorological Services Department has revealed.

The revelations come as some reports are circulating on social media urging the public to brace for a very cold Friday as low temperatures close to freezing point will be experienced.

The reports said Harare was projected to experience a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius and minimum of 1 degree Celsius.

The MSD said today should be "cloudy and cold in the South, while the North will be sunny and mild with some afternoon showers.

"Friday will be sunny and mild everywhere. No Record-Breaking cold conditions expected," said the MSD.