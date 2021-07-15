Africa: Nearly 155,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

As of July 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 6,067,118 while over 38,373,308 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 154,550 and 5,280,285 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,236,805 and 65,595 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (547,273), Tunisia (518,609), Egypt (283,409), Ethiopia (277,318), Libya (212,013) and Kenya (190,183).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

