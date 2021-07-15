Kenya: Twelve Years of Pain, Fight and the Spirit of Not Giving Up

14 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Faith Ogallo will be flying the Kenya flag at the Tokyo Olympic games, the second time that Kenya will be represented at the Olympic games after 12 years of agony and poor preparations.

"I am happy this is my last training here in Kenya though the journey hasn't been easy but we have reached this far and are ready to compete in the Olympics" remarks Faith Ogallo.

The fighter who is ready to represent the country expects to give her all in the arena and concentrate in each game as it comes according to her schedule of competition where there would be sixteen players across the world.

"I would do light training in Tokyo on arrival and stretches and when I get in the main arena where the competition will take place, I believe I will give my best as Kenyan."

Kenya was first represented in Tae Kwon Do in 2008 at Beijing Olympics with the late Dickson Wamwiri and Milka Akinyi. Faith Ogallo is ready to represent the country on 27th of July in Tokyo Olympics after 12 years.

"My competitions will take place on 27th of July and I am ready to meet whoever I will meet after slotting in different weight categories."

The University of Kibabii student pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in social works, is a true definition of jack of all trades as far as the games are concerned as she has played basketball, football and she was at the verge of joining rugby before receiving her call in the Tae Kwon Do.

"It's only discipline and commitment that guides me to carry out my training and focus on my studies by scheduling my time because when I am not training, I do my studies" said Faith Ogallo.

The coaching team led by head coach Jack Eliakim Otieno are optimistic and preparing to ensure that Faith is on the podium at the Olympic games with either a gold medal or bronze with the feeling that they have given their best and received enough support from National Olympics Committee together with Tae Kwon Do Federation and Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage.

The 27-year-old fighter who also doubles as an environmentalist in Kenya and quotes the late Prof Wangari Mathai as her role model aims to change the Kenyan climate fight by encouraging the youths to plant as many trees to achieve the Kenyan vision 2030.

"Most of my free time I do a lot of studies about the environment and I believe if we come together as a country towards this fight, we can achieve the vision 2030" added Faith Ogallo.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X