Namibia: Urbock Beer Celebrated At African Beer Cup

14 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently won gold and silver for its Urbock Beer at the 2021 African Beer Cup.

NBL's microbrewery, Swakopmund Brewing Company received a gold award in the Strong European Beer category, while NBL clinched the silver award in the Amber Malty European Lager category.

The NBL owned craft microbrewery which is located in the Strand Hotel Swakopmund, also took home the bronze award in the Amber Bitter European Beer category for its Helles Beer.

The annual competition awards the greatest beers in Africa according to various categories, from American Wild Ale to Spiced Beer, and everything in between.

"It is a joy for us to go through all the precise processes to deliver products that others in turn enjoy. This recognition spurs us to keep imagining, celebrating the craft, and striving for the best," said Swakopmund Brewing Company's Brewmaster, Ronn Rittmann.

NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk said these awards are a testament to the dedication that goes into each of their beers.

"We are inspired by the passion, enthusiasm and curiosity that our brewers bring to work to deliver brews we can delight in and share. Well done to all the winners, particularly our fellow Namibian brewers who contribute to positively shaping our local beer culture," Wenk said.

