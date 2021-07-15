Kenya: All Kenyans in South Africa Safe, Urged to Stay Indoors

14 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

The Kenyan government says none of its nationals living in South Africa have been harmed in the protests that began last week to demand the release of jailed ex-President Jacob Zuma.

High Commissioner to Pretoria Catherine Mwangi said on Wednesday that the Mission is working with diaspora associations to trace members' whereabouts, but indicated there were no reports of death or injuries of Kenyan nationals.

"The Mission is in touch with Kenyans through the Diaspora organisations and to date, all Kenyans are safe and taking all precautions to stay away from the hotspots and keep safe," she told Nation.Africa.

Any Kenyan in distress, she said, should get in touch with the High Commission whose emergency contacts are listed on the website at kenya.org.za.

On standby

"The Mission staff are on standby to extend required assistance," she said.

Kenya's assurances come as some Kenyans said their business wares had been looted in the chaos in South Africa's KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng Provinces.

Officials of a local Kenyan association had told Nation.Africa yesterday that all its members were safe, but that some had lost items to looters.

Godfrey Kamatu, the chairperson of the Kenya Diaspora in South Africa alliance (Kedasa) said Kenyan business owners had closed their shops while others did not report to work due to unrest.

"They are not beating people. They are looting food and vandalising property," he said.

Somalia nationals killed

Police confirmed that at least 72 people had been killed by Wednesday, including four Somalia nationals.

On Wednesday, Somalia protested against the violence meted out on its nationals, saying four of them had been killed, several others injured and their business stations looted.

"Somalia calls on the South African government to extend all its efforts to protect Somali nationals from brutal acts, to ensure the safety of their lives, their shops and the preservation of their rights," said a statement from Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The protests were initially sparked by Zuma supporters opposed to his 15-month incarceration for contempt of court.

