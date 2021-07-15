Nigeria: NEC Chairman On Speaking Engagement in Nigeria

14 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission or NEC Chairperson is expected to arrive Wednesday in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, in Nigeria at the invitation of the Pan African Women Projects of South Africa to serve as a guest speaker to the South-South Sensitization Workshop for women Voters.

A NEC-Liberia statement quotes a communication from the Secretary-General of the Pan African Women Projects, Dr. Sindiswa Dastile, as saying that the Sensitization Women Workshop for women voters is in support to Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), continuous Voters Registration Exercise in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chairperson of NEC-Liberia, Madam Davidetta Browne is accompanied by the Pan African Women Projects head of mission, Dr. Eno Udensi. The two elections experts will travel from Lagos to the IBOM State Airport to be met on arrival by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, INEC.

NEC-Liberia release quotes a letter addressed to its Chairperson Madam Browne Lansanah, saying the South-South Sensitization Workshop organized by the Pan African Women Projects is in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, INEC. According to the dispatch from Nigeria, the NEC-Liberia Chairperson will later travel to Abuja on Friday, 16 July 2021 for a reception and press conference at the Headquarters of INEC to be hosted by the Chairperson of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu.

