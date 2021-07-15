Liberia: 'I Will Not Lie Again'... .says Sen. Dillon

Montserrado Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon has apologized for publicly lying about his first class ticket issue to the United States of America (USA).

Weeks ago, FrontPage Africa did a publication in which it was uncovered that Senator Dillon went on a 'business class' instead of 'economy class' as claimed by the senator.

The action by the Senator was strongly condemned and criticized by forces in the ruling and opposition communities for flying a Business Class amidst the menace of the COVID that is hitting hard on the nation, couple with the economic crisis the country is facing.

Appearing as guest on Spoon FM talk show, Senator Dillon said he was sorry that he lied to his people and wanting immediate forgiveness and love.

"I will not lie again, I messed up my people" Senator Dillon said.

"I upgraded my ticket in Ghana to first class, but it was initially purchased as Business class ticket" he explained. Since the issue of his business class was raised and he came out regretting his action, some of those who have supported him have publicly said they have been lied to by the Senator while others think it was no problem for a man who worked for his own money to use it the way and form he wants to.