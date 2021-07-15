Nigeria: Situation Room Urges National Assembly to Approve Electronic Voting

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has urged members of the National Assembly to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians by passing the bill on electronic transmission of election results.

It also pleaded with the lawmakers to support the demand for the downward review of the limits of election expenses as provided for in the Electoral Act amendment bill, 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Ene Obi, enjoined the National Assembly and all institutions of government to always uphold the tenets of democracy in the discharge of their duties, and act in the interest of the Nigerian people at all times.

"Situation Room also uses this opportunity to remind the National Assembly that Nigerians are watching and waiting anxiously for the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results and a downward review of the limits of election expenses in the Electoral Bill, 2021.

"It calls on the National Assembly to pass the Electoral Bill and transmit same to the president for assent before proceeding on recess," she said.

While commending the Senate for refusing to confirm the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi said members of the civil society organisations said President Muhammadu Buhari should go ahead and nominate a replacement.

She said civil society organisations, political parties, political office holders and other election stakeholders advocated for the rejection of Onochie's nomination, "because it feels that her nomination as an official of a non-partisan agency like INEC was not proper.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The reason cited by the Senate for declining Onochie's confirmation as INEC National Commissioner, is to avoid a violation of the Federal Character Principle.

"Civil society organisations, political parties, political office holders and other election stakeholders advocated for the rejection of Onochie's nomination, which has been presented to the Senate for consideration by President Buhari on two occasions.

"Her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the subsisting tenure of a national commissioner representing Delta State, where Onochie hails from, is part of the reason put forward against her nomination as an official of a non-partisan agency like INEC.

" It is pertinent to reiterate that Item F, paragraph 14 of the third schedule to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution stipulates non-partisanship as one of the criteria for the appointment of a person as a National Commissioners of INEC.

Obi said it is unconstitutional for anybody in partisan politics to be in INEC, adding that this should be taken into consideration with respect to subsequent nominations for positions at the electoral commission.