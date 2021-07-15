South Africa: For South Africa to Survive, We Must Publicly Hold Everyone Accountable

analysis

The National Prosecuting Authority wants to establish special courts, along the lines of the World Cup courts, to prosecute looters. It better not fail. We also must publicly clean up the State Security Agency, once and for all.

The violence of the past five days in two of our nine provinces has shown us, again, that there are continually important lessons to learn about our society. There's a simple underlying message though: things must change or this pattern will repeat itself ad nauseam. One of the key lessons is that there must be legal accountability for the lawbreakers.

It is obvious that the people who created, arranged and participated in the violence all broke the law. But, if they are held properly accountable -- from those who fomented it, all the way to those who simply took part in it -- it may be that the roots of our recovery as a nation lie in this violence.

However, this recovery would have to include real accountability, and real transparency within the State Security Agency, Crime Intelligence and other branches of the almost...