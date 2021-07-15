Nigeria: Taraba Govt Honours NUT Chairman With Promotion, New Assignment

15 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Taraba Government, on Wednesday, announced the promotion and transfer of the state Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Peter Vau from teaching to administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vau's promotion and the transfer were contained in a statement issued by Chairman, Taraba State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Yakubu Agbaizu, in Jalingo.

According to the statement, the promotion is in recognition of Vau's dedication to service, particularly as the state NUT chairman.

"I write to convey approval for your immediate transfer/posting from teaching to admin cadre and consequently, you are hereby posted to Lau Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) for your assignment.

"Thus, the Education Secretary Lau will post you appropriately, in line with this directive.

"Similarly, I have also been directed to convey Executive's approval for your immediate promotion to the rank of Assistant Director on GL 15, with immediate effect.

"This promotion is in recognition of your dedication to service of Taraba, particularly in your union (NUT). This gesture takes effect from July 1," Agbaizu said.

The SUBEB chairman congratulated Vau 'on this well-deserved promotion' and wished him the best of luck in all his future endeavours.

Reacting to the development, Vau said that he had assumed his new office, adding, however, that he still remained the state NUT chairman.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

