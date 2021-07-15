Zimbabwe: Govt Continues to Implement Electoral Promises, Reforms - President

Government has made huge strides in implementing its electoral promises and will continue implementing reforms for the benefit of all citizens, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this on his Twitter handle this morning.

"With action, not words, shall we rebuild Zimbabwe. Since 2018, my Government has made huge progress in implementing our promises. But there is no time for complacency - we must continue to reform our economy, our infrastructure, and our country for the benefit of all," he said.