Tanzania: Former British PM Tony Blair Remembers the Late President Mkapa

14 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said he knew the late Benjamin Mkapa through his excellent work and that he had a great love for Tanzania and Africa in general and was committed to the development of his country.

Mr Blair was speaking today during a one-year commemoration ceremony of the late Benjamin Mkapa held on July 14, 2021 at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam where he participated via a video call.

"I know he is very proud to see how the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation works on his behalf," he said.

Blair added: The closeness and friendship that existed between myself and Mkapa is one of the things that I value most in my life, it is my belief that all the people who knew him enjoyed working with him as he was a good man with a broad vision.

Read the original article on Citizen.

