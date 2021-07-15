South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyers Calls for Amendments to Level Four Regulations to Allow for Online Sales and Deliveries

14 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Given the current pandemic, we have to consider innovative ways to protect lives and livelihoods within the wine sector.

I, therefore, call on the national government to allow wine and liquor to be sold online and delivered to consumers' residences via transport or courier services. Doing so is a common-sense way to prevent gatherings but still allow sales to continue.

Furthermore, activities within the value chain that have no immediate impact on the pandemic but certainly on the future export prospects of the wine industry should be allowed to continue. One such activity is the transport of wine samples.

Allowing the transport of wine samples enables an essential step towards obtaining an export license. It also supports the wine industry's ongoing endeavours to improve the quality of its wines and participate in wine competitions.

Wine is the third biggest export product of the Western Cape economy and contributes 6,5% to the province's exports. Because of this, it is an important source of job creation in the Western Cape.

The wine industry is critical for the economic recovery of the Western Cape.

