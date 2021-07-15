South Africa: SA Army Reserve Members Called to Report for Duty

15 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South African Army Chief General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha has ordered that all reserve members report for duty.

In a brief statement, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said the members were at first light today expected to report to their respective units for deployment.

This coincides with President Ramaphosa this week deploying 2 500 members to violence-hit areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where businesses were looted and public infrastructure damaged.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula on Wednesday told Parliament that the number of those deployed had been increased to 25 000. The members of the SANDF were deployed to reinforce South African Police Service operations of restoring order in KZN and Gauteng.

The SANDF said the reserve members were expected to report for duty with their necessary equipment.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X