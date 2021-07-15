South Africa: Blitzboks Forced Into Quarantine After Arrival in Tokyo for Olympics

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

A warning of the potential pitfalls facing athletes and officials at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was sounded when the South African men's sevens team were forced into quarantine shortly after landing in Japan.

Team SA's Olympic adventure started on a sour note in the early hours of Wednesday morning (SA time) with the news that the Blitzboks, definite gold medal contenders in sevens rugby, had to quarantine.

The squad, who won't use the "Blitzboks" moniker at the Olympics, went into quarantine after landing in Tokyo following a Covid-19 positive case onboard their flight. None of the South African delegation returned a positive test, but a passenger not linked to the squad produced a positive return which has led to a knock-on effect.

A total of 18 Team SA members -- 14 players plus four from management -- have been put in a quarantine facility about 30 minutes from the Olympic village in Tokyo.

The squad are confined to their rooms for now but the team is hopeful that they will be allowed out to begin training within a few days. But...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X