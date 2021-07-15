South Africa: Blitzboks Forced Into Quarantine After Arrival in Tokyo for Olympics

analysis

A warning of the potential pitfalls facing athletes and officials at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was sounded when the South African men's sevens team were forced into quarantine shortly after landing in Japan.

Team SA's Olympic adventure started on a sour note in the early hours of Wednesday morning (SA time) with the news that the Blitzboks, definite gold medal contenders in sevens rugby, had to quarantine.

The squad, who won't use the "Blitzboks" moniker at the Olympics, went into quarantine after landing in Tokyo following a Covid-19 positive case onboard their flight. None of the South African delegation returned a positive test, but a passenger not linked to the squad produced a positive return which has led to a knock-on effect.

A total of 18 Team SA members -- 14 players plus four from management -- have been put in a quarantine facility about 30 minutes from the Olympic village in Tokyo.

The squad are confined to their rooms for now but the team is hopeful that they will be allowed out to begin training within a few days. But...