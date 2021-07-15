Namibia: African Intra-Trade, Infrastructure and the Role of PPPs

AFRICA, although rich in resources, is a small player in global trade.

This can be attributed to the huge reliance on commodities and lack of diversified and sophisticated products.

Even more worrying is that intra-regional trade in Africa is below par, averaging at 17% compared to Europe (69%) and Asia (59%).

Although these statistics do not accurately capture the trade happening, considering the prevalence of informal cross-border trade (ICBT) in Africa, Africa must build its regional value chains to partake in global value chains.

Thankfully, the leaders on the continent have seen the importance of intra-African trade - hence the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The agreement was officially launched on 1 January 2021.

It aims to create a single market for goods and services, and has the potential to boost intra-Africa trade and regional integration. However, a single market is impossible without physically connected countries.

Therefore, boosting intra-African trade requires adequate and quality infrastructure.

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa's infrastructure needs amount to U$130 - U$170 billion a year with a financing gap in the range of between U$68 billion and U$108 billion.

African governments are the top financiers of infrastructure projects, followed by China and International Compliance Association (ICA) members, with the private sector contributing the least.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has firstly put a serious strain on the ability of governments to deliver key infrastructure, and secondly uncovered the urgent need to invest in infrastructure.

Therefore, private sector involvement in infrastructure development is now more pertinent than ever.

Private sector involvement allows for governments to redirect resources to more pressing needs, such as healthcare, without compromising on the quality of infrastructure.

The private sector needs to urgently take up the primary role in the development of trade-enabling infrastructure that would otherwise not be developed due to a lack of funds.

The most effective way of involving the private sector is through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

PPPs are long-term contracts between private parties and government entities to provide public assets and services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the PPP arrangement is fairly new in Namibia, it is a popular approach for the development of infrastructure globally.

Cognisant of the high risk of PPPs, they should be adopted to help develop infrastructure that will promote the AfCFTA agenda.

The recent PPP conference was dominated by water projects, which is fair, considering the drought crisis in recent years. Notwithstanding, we should invest in more trade-enabling infrastructure, such as transport and information and communications technology infrastructure.

Namibia has positioned itself to be a 'logistics nation' in the Southern African Development Community by 2025.

PPPs have the potential to make this dream a reality, and should therefore be used as a mechanism.

* Sister Kashala is the managing director of Kashala & Partners Quantity Surveyors.