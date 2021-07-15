Namibia: Disabled and Feeling Duped Out of a Home

CASPER NASHANA (33), who lives in the Oshana region and has a disability, says he may find himself destitute after his family has sold his grandmother's home, where he lives.

The department of disability affairs in the Minstry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in the region is currently investigating the case.

Nashana, who lives at Ongwediva's Elyambala village, was born with both hands deformed.

Although he did a course in business services at the Ongwediva College of Education in 2018, he has not been able to secure employment, he says.

Nashana says he depends on the government's monthly disability grant of N$1 300 and earns an extra income by selling sweets and chips around Oshakati and Ongwediva.

He says his relatives have sold the only home he has known since his grandmother died in 2001.

"When my grandmother passed away, it was decided my older cousin would be in charge of the homestead, because we were all still too young. My cousin died a few years later in a car accident, so the property ended up being passed on to another relative as caretaker.

"My aunt Maria Varges was later left in charge of the homestead, and started acting as if it belongs to her. Before we knew it, town council officials were up and down around the house taking measurements of the field," Nashana says.

After approaching the town council, they informed him that Varges and his cousin Beatrice Varges have agreed to sell the property to the council as the area is to become an industrial area, he says.

"All this was happening under my nose, no one informed me about it. When I asked my relatives about it, I was met with insults . . . They further threatened my life, saying if I continued meddling and going around to the town council . . . my blood would spill," he says.

Nashana says he went back to the town council and was advised to write a formal letter explaining his situation.

"Months later I was informed that the land had been sold off and my aunt had shared the proceeds among her children. I was never considered. I am currently hanging in the balance. I don't know when I could be told to leave this property," he says.

When contacted for comment, Maria and Beatrice Varges admitted to selling the property, but said they did not leave Nashana out in the cold.

"The property was sold off after the town council approached us and negotiated, but we didn't leave Nashana in the cold. He is still living there and has not been evicted by the town council. There is another plot at Efidi in Ongwediva, which was bought for him and his brother to live there in case of eviction," they said.

Ongwediva town council spokesperson Jackson Muma says he is aware of Nashana's situation.

"We are busy with it at council level. We will notify Nashana of the council's resolution in due time, he must just be patient," Muma says.

Joas Ekandjo, the senior liaison officer for community affairs at the gender ministry's disability department in the Oshana region, says he has been working on Nashana's case for the past four years.

"Our office is investigating the matter as we first need to establish if there was any foul play at hand, stigma, discrimination by family members or the institutions that were involved in this property sale transaction," he says.

Deputy minister of disability affairs Alexia Manobe-Ncube, who last week paid the Oshana region a courtesy visit, says her office has been inundated with reports of parents and guardians abusing relatives with disabilities, which puts a strain on the government and organisations tasked with caring for people with disabilities.