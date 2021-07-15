Namibia: No Census This Year

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the 2021 Population and Housing Census to August 2022.

The initial period of this year's census was scheduled for August, however, according to NSA statistician general Alex Shimuafeni, the postponement is due to competing priorities, such as the current Covid-19 budget.

"The census is now planned for August 2022, and we would like to first and foremost thank the entire nation for assisting and cooperating with our enumerates who visited your homes and businesses during the census mapping," Shimuafeni said in a press release.

He said the past few years were reserved for planning various census phases, such as the census mapping.

This entails the verification of all physical infrastructure countrywide, allowing the NSA to create and update databases when the census starts.

Shimuafeni said the NSA has completed components of the census mapping while finalising the mapping of establishments and businesses.

"The NSA has recruited 517 unemployed people to visit and verify 955 037 built-up structures countrywide during the census mapping project," the statement read.

Additionally, the NSA plans to conduct a 'pilot census' later this year to test-run for the actual population and housing census scheduled for next year.

"Given the uncertainty of the pandemic situation in the country, the NSA will be monitoring the situation as it unfolds and keep the nation updated and informed," the statement read.