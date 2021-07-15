Namibia: Noa Gets One-Month Extension

14 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tileni Mongudhi

The government has extended the contracts of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Paulus Noa and his deputy Erna van der Merwe for another month.

Their contracts ended last year, but president Hage Geingob has extended them for six months - up to 30 June this year.

The government has now extended it by yet another month, while the search for a new ACC boss continues.

The closure of the parliament is said to have affected this process.

National Assembly (NA) sessions were suspended indefinitely last month, in compliance with the government's regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A source familiar with the process says the government was forced to briefly extend Noa's contract, hoping that the parliament would be reopened by then.

State House is yet to pronounce a clear way forward on whether to start a new process of appointing a head at the graft-busting body, or to reappoint the incumbent.

The Presidency has remained tight-lipped with the prime minister, who is in charge of the process, refusing to divulge detailed information on the matter.

"The prime minister indicated that the process and modalities for the appointment are prescribed under the ACC Act, and such process will be followed in dealing with this case. The announcement will be made once it is finalised," prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's spokesperson Saima Shaanika said.

Noa has been at the helm of the ACC since 2006.

It's not clear whether Geingob plans on blessing Noa with another five-year term.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari was quoted as saying a process to recruit a new ACC head was in place.

The Presidency will have to seek endorsement from the NA to make the appointment.

However, a move to reappoint Noa is likely to be met with opposition, with his legacy said to be tainted as a man who only goes after small fish, while clearing the political powerful of all wrongdoing.

He is also accused of not going after the Fishrot corruption scandal when The Namibian raised red flags six years ago.

Last month, Noa drew public criticism when he was quoted stating that the ACC could not find any evidence that proceeds of the Fishrot loot landed in Swapo's bank accounts.

His colleagues at the ACC at the time said such utterances were "misleading and embarrassing".

A source briefed about the ACC's investigations into the Fishrot corruption scandal says the graft watchdog has been following the money trail and was still investigating the ruling party's involvement or complicity.

Some of his critics are claiming that Noa may have been trying to make public statements to absolve Swapo as a means to gain favour with State House, which has to recommend his reappointment to the NA.

Graham Hopwood, Institute for Public Policy Research executive director, criticises the uncertainty around the filling of such a crucial constitutional post.

"There should be a clear and transparent recruitment process that affirms the independence of the office, instead of these limited extensions for the incumbents," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X