Namibia: Noa Gets One-Month Extension

The government has extended the contracts of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Paulus Noa and his deputy Erna van der Merwe for another month.

Their contracts ended last year, but president Hage Geingob has extended them for six months - up to 30 June this year.

The government has now extended it by yet another month, while the search for a new ACC boss continues.

The closure of the parliament is said to have affected this process.

National Assembly (NA) sessions were suspended indefinitely last month, in compliance with the government's regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A source familiar with the process says the government was forced to briefly extend Noa's contract, hoping that the parliament would be reopened by then.

State House is yet to pronounce a clear way forward on whether to start a new process of appointing a head at the graft-busting body, or to reappoint the incumbent.

The Presidency has remained tight-lipped with the prime minister, who is in charge of the process, refusing to divulge detailed information on the matter.

"The prime minister indicated that the process and modalities for the appointment are prescribed under the ACC Act, and such process will be followed in dealing with this case. The announcement will be made once it is finalised," prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's spokesperson Saima Shaanika said.

Noa has been at the helm of the ACC since 2006.

It's not clear whether Geingob plans on blessing Noa with another five-year term.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari was quoted as saying a process to recruit a new ACC head was in place.

The Presidency will have to seek endorsement from the NA to make the appointment.

However, a move to reappoint Noa is likely to be met with opposition, with his legacy said to be tainted as a man who only goes after small fish, while clearing the political powerful of all wrongdoing.

He is also accused of not going after the Fishrot corruption scandal when The Namibian raised red flags six years ago.

Last month, Noa drew public criticism when he was quoted stating that the ACC could not find any evidence that proceeds of the Fishrot loot landed in Swapo's bank accounts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His colleagues at the ACC at the time said such utterances were "misleading and embarrassing".

A source briefed about the ACC's investigations into the Fishrot corruption scandal says the graft watchdog has been following the money trail and was still investigating the ruling party's involvement or complicity.

Some of his critics are claiming that Noa may have been trying to make public statements to absolve Swapo as a means to gain favour with State House, which has to recommend his reappointment to the NA.

Graham Hopwood, Institute for Public Policy Research executive director, criticises the uncertainty around the filling of such a crucial constitutional post.

"There should be a clear and transparent recruitment process that affirms the independence of the office, instead of these limited extensions for the incumbents," he says.