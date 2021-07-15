Nigeria: 4,311 Students Matriculate in UniAbuja

15 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah, has warned the newly admitted students against involvement in acts capable of derailing their future career prospects.

The vice chancellor, who stated this at the matriculation ceremony for 4,311 students for the 2020/2021 academic session yesterday, said the university would not tolerate any form of misconduct.

According to him, "This university counts strongly on the ethics of its students. We are intolerant to cultism, anti-social behaviour, all manners of rudeness to staff and co-students; we are intolerant to bullying, and all undesirable behaviours on the campus of this university.

"You are warned that if you commit any of these atrocities, the university is not going to be sympathetic, in fact the university will most certainly show you the way out."

He noted that the university is running several programmes that are intended to mentor the new students to understand their roles in the university and to ensure that they succeed by the time they finish from this university. "We want to make sure that this country is proud of them and their parents are proud of them and they will be proud of themselves," he stated.

While charging the students to allow the university to pass through them, he said the institution has put in place a remodel centre for entrepreneurship, and the Senate has also approved that from 200 level up to 400 level, the students of the university will acquire entrepreneurial skills.

"The nation expects you to create wealth, as you are not expected to be a parasite in Nigeria. Your parents do not expect you to graduate and to continue to depend on them. You might know from the beginning that this university is providing you opportunities to acquire entrepreneurial skills no matter your discipline.

"This university, through the international study centre, has put in place programmes of study abroad; we intend to develop you to be global citizens, and the way we do it is by ensuring that you choose a foreign language that you must acquire before you leave the university. In addition to this, we want to give you the opportunity to travel to any part of the world of your choice," he added.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved.

