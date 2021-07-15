Nigeria: Insecurity - Saraki's Aide Accuses Presidency of Buck-Passing

The Media Office to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, faulted claims by the Presidency that the 8th Senate did not organize a security summit to tackle the challenges facing the country.

In a statement, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said there was a deliberate attempt to push out false narratives aimed at "shifting blames and passing the buck arising from the security and other challenges confronting the country on the 8th National Assembly."

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as saying that "he tried very hard to get the 8th (National) Assembly to organise a security summit for the sake of the country and I didn't succeed much. But time has proved me right."

The President was said to have made the claim while receiving the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26, 2021 by the 9th House of Representatives from its Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

But faulting the statement, Olaniyonu said: "On a matter as sensitive and important in the scale of constitutional responsibilities of the legislature like security, it will be irresponsible of us not to state the true situation concerning the claim by the Presidency. We need to inform the public that the 8th Senate, without any prompting from the Presidency organised a well-attended two-day security summit on February 8 and 12, 2018.

"The summit was organised by the adhoc committee of the 8th Senate on the Review of the Security Infrastructure headed by incumbent Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who was then Senate Leader and it held at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Kado in Abuja. The summit was declared open by the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

"Also, the leadership of the armed forces and other security agencies were all present at the closed-door deliberations.

"After the report of the summit was adopted by the Senate, the 20-point recommendation was officially forwarded to the President for consideration and necessary action.

"The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is constrained to make the above clarification for posterity sake because we have noticed the recent trend in which some sources deliberately push out false narratives aimed at shifting blames arising from the security and other challenges confronting the country on the 8th National Assembly. We urge discerning members of the public to always take their time to properly check the veracity of the claims contained in such narratives.

"We believe that facts are sacred and opinions are free. Therefore, we urge those in charge of re-presenting the views of the President to the public to always check their facts very diligently and ensure that such reports are based on truth and nothing but the truth."