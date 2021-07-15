South Africa: Eco-Anxiety - the Mental Health Effects Associated With the Climate Crisis

analysis

Climate change consequences not only strain the Earth's resources - they also affect the mental health and livelihoods of people.

As heavy rain poured for days over Cape Town, informal settlements including Bloekombos and Kraaifontein were severely disrupted. Calls were made for assistance from food to clothing donations, but an important need was left out: mental health intervention.

As the planet heats up, atmospheric moisture increases, which can lead to heavier rainfall and flooding. Bloekombos is often badly affected by flooding because it is in a wetland with little to no drainage.

Eco-anxiety

Bloekombos community leader Linda Phito, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, had never before seen anything like the recent floods.

"I was so shocked, I was scared," Phito told Daily Maverick. "The rains are very heavy this year."

"There are people [that are feeling hopeless]. Some are pregnant people, others are elderly, and don't know where they can go. Some of them don't know what to do now.

"You end up thinking a lot and find that there are questions that you cannot answer. Not knowing where to turn to to get help is one of the reasons for overthinking that results...