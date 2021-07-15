South Africa: Eco-Anxiety - the Mental Health Effects Associated With the Climate Crisis

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

Climate change consequences not only strain the Earth's resources - they also affect the mental health and livelihoods of people.

As heavy rain poured for days over Cape Town, informal settlements including Bloekombos and Kraaifontein were severely disrupted. Calls were made for assistance from food to clothing donations, but an important need was left out: mental health intervention.

As the planet heats up, atmospheric moisture increases, which can lead to heavier rainfall and flooding. Bloekombos is often badly affected by flooding because it is in a wetland with little to no drainage.

Eco-anxiety

Bloekombos community leader Linda Phito, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, had never before seen anything like the recent floods.

"I was so shocked, I was scared," Phito told Daily Maverick. "The rains are very heavy this year."

"There are people [that are feeling hopeless]. Some are pregnant people, others are elderly, and don't know where they can go. Some of them don't know what to do now.

"You end up thinking a lot and find that there are questions that you cannot answer. Not knowing where to turn to to get help is one of the reasons for overthinking that results...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X