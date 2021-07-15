South Africa: King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini - Condemns Unrest in Parts of South Africa

press release

Call to the Zulu Nation in troubling times by His Majesty King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini - King of the Zulu Nation

Three months ago the nation lost a King His Majesty Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu and that brought great sorrow to all of us. while we were grieving , we again lost or beloved Queen. INdlovukazi Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu. Yet, in spite of all that we have experienced, we have never given up hope , for we as a nation know who we are, and how we withstood similar situations in the past , during great tribulation we remained calm and resilient.

What we are witnessing , a wave of chaos and looting that has swept across KwaZulu-Natal and has spread across the country since the arrest of former South African President Nxamalala. I believe we can all agree that it is not the right way to express our dissatisfaction.

It creates a picture of a people who have lost their identity. What is even more saddening is that so many of those who are drawn to lawlessness and criminality are members of the Zulu nation. It has brought shame upon us as fingers are pointed at my father's people.

I never thought, after the tragic passing of my parents, that I would see our own people complicit in burning down the country. I fully understand the desperation born of poverty and unemployment which lures people, especially our youth, to join this chaos. But I must appeal to all of us to take a step back and consider the damage being done through our own actions.

Worse still, this chaos is destroying the country's economy. But those who will suffer the most from a weakened economy are the poor, the vulnerable and the struggling. When food cannot be delivered because trucks and warehouses are burned, our people will go hungry.

As my father His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu always said "asihlukane nothi lukamentshiso"."When medicine and vaccines cannot be delivered, there will be no help for the sick and dying.

Vital supply chains have been damaged and it is our very own families who will suffer the consequences. Knowing that all this is happening in a time of pandemic, and at the height of the most dangerous variant of the virus, leads to the only conclusion possible: my father's people are committing suicide. One cannot see it as anything else.

Our nation is highly respected all over the world, and is known as a nation that is very proud of its dignity and morals. I appeal to you My Fathers people, Zulu is a heritage that we must cherish and guard as our treasure.

I therefore appeal to the Zulu nation to withdraw from participation in the destruction of South Africa. I appeal for calm, and for peace to be restored. I call on our people to lead by example. Let us not allow politics to taint the dignity of our nation and be lead to destruction. We are better than this. We are a people of dignity. Let us respect the rule of law and ensure that order returns to KwaZuluNatal and Where ever we are as a people.

Ngiyathokoza Nina BeSilo!!!