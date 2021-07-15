Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Splashes Sh40 Million On New Toy

15 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Diamond Platnumz is reported to have splashed Sh40 million on a brand new car.

On Thursday, the Tanzanian musician, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, cared to share with his fans on Instagram a brand new Rolls Royce 2021 which he'd reportedly acquired.

He was keen to stress that he was the first owner of the big machine which was yet to cover even a single kilometre.

"What a blessed day," he remarked in the post.

And for good measure, the Waaah hitmaker posted the new car alongside some other big machines including a Cadillac Escalade, V8, and Prado.

The car features including a 600-horsepower turbo, an amazing orange interior, and posh rims.

The latest toy more or less confirms the 31-year old as among, if not, the richest musicians in East Africa.

He is also among the most popular musicians in the region who is known to request for upto Sh5 million in appearance fees in some of his gigs.

His songs are also among the most viewed on Youtube, while he had also invested in several other businesses, including a media empire consisting of radio and TV stations.

