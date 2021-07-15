South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma On Amendment of Regulation 21 of Regulations Under Covid-19 Adjusted Alert Level 4

press release

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on amendment of Regulation 21 of the Regulations Gazetted on 11 July 2021 Under Covid-19 Adjusted Alert Level 4

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs(COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma designated under has section 3 and 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), issued amendments to the gazetted regulations under Adjusted Level 4 Lockdown.

The amendment will only apply to gatherings and community engagements, hosted by members of Parliament, members of Provincial Legislatures, councillors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and traditional leaders to deal with emergency matters that impact on the management, treatment, and prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic. These gatherings are permitted subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing protocols. Such gatherings are limited to 50 people and if the relevant space is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least 1.5 metres from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used. The curfew still remains in place from 9pm until 4am.

The amendment will assist in engaging directly with communities affected by the current acts of criminality unfolding in some parts of the country which includes looting, damage to property and infrastructure.

The situation of riots and looting is disrupting the much needed delivery of services, including delays in treatment of patients, it is also delaying our vaccination roll out programme, and threatening medical and food security.

We must work together to build communities that are conflict free and promote socio-economic development within our communities. As South Africans, we all have a responsibility to continue working together to build our country to meet its full potential.

As we engage communities, we should all be guided by the regulations for Alert Level 4 as well as the amended regulations issued in terms of Section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act.