Namibia: Three Get N$1 000 Bail Over Nurse Attack

The three men who were arrested for assaulting nurses on duty got bail of N$1 000 each during their first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The suspects are Eric Lyanabo (43), constable Michael Lyanabo (40) and Milinga Lynabo (31).

A case for common assault and obstructing heath officials in execution of their duties (CR 69/07/2021) was reported at the Katima Mulilo police station.

As it is alleged that the brothers allegedly attacked the two nurses stationed at the Katima Covid-19 isolation, when they were told about the death of their father on Tuesday.

They appeared before magistrate Clara Mwilima, while Karen Kleopas prosecuted in the matter.