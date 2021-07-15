Namibia: Veteran Actor Ndjavera Dies

14 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Laimi Fillemon

Veteran actor and Namibian theatre giant David Ndjavera has died.

Ndjavera (52) died on Wednesday morning in Windhoek, days after his wife's death on Friday.

His death was confirmed by family friend and actor Adriano Visagie, who said: "Uncle David was like a father to me."

The thespian was known for his roles in the movies Katutura, Hairabeb and the Taste of Rain.

He also authored 'A Camelthorn and a Rhino Horn: A laboratory theatre experiment of crafting and staging a dramatic event in Namibia', A thesis that was reproduced by The University of Namibia in 2019.

Ndjavera was known by many in the theatre and film industry. He was a theatre educator and award-winning actor.

He is survived by his daughters and grandchild.

