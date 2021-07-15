Nigeria: Wizkid and Tems' Essence Hits Billboard Hot 100, Debuts At No. 82

This is Tem's first Billboard chart appearance.

'Essence' by Nigeria's Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a. Wizkid, featuring fast-rising singer, Temilade Openiyi, a.k.a. Tems, has topped the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at no. 82.

This is a major win for the singers.

Billboard is an American magazine and website that produces news, video, opinion, reviews, events, and style related to the music industry.

It is known for its music charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Global 200, tracking the most popular songs and albums in different genres.

It also hosts events, owns a publishing firm, and operates several TV shows.

Billboard made the announcement and verification on their official Billboard Charts Instagram page @billboard, where they said "Essence" debuted at No. 82 on Billboard's Hot 100 list".

"@wizkidayo's "Essence," featuring @temsbaby, debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It earns Tems her first career entry on the chart," Billboard said.

Wizkid's third chart entry followed the success of "One Dance" which peaked at No. 1 in 2016.

(NAN)